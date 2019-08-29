Recipes for Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Cookie Dough Balls

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a recipe for a delicious, sweet, creamy dessert that’s dairy-free.
The frozen bananas in the recipe mimic the consistency and taste of ice cream.
Cookie Dough Ice Cream
1 banana, cut into large chunks and frozen solid
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
2 tablespoons unsweetened cashew butter
A drop of vanilla extract
6 little cookie dough balls, recipe below
- Place all ingredients into a food processor and pulse. It will become little balls, and then as you continue pulsing, the mixture will gather into one big “ice cream” scoop.
- Scoop into a bowl or jar, and add cookie dough balls on top. Enjoy!
Cookie Dough Balls
1 cup almond butter
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1/2 cup raw & local honey
1/2 cup quick oats
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon almond extract
1/3 cup chopped dark chocolate (use vegan if you are dairy-free)
A sprinkle kosher salt
- Mix together and roll into little balls and freeze. Use in “ice cream” in cold oats or just pop one by itself.