Recipes for Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Cookie Dough Balls

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a recipe for a delicious, sweet, creamy dessert that’s dairy-free.

The frozen bananas in the recipe mimic the consistency and taste of ice cream.

Cookie Dough Ice Cream

1 banana, cut into large chunks and frozen solid

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

2 tablespoons unsweetened cashew butter

A drop of vanilla extract

6 little cookie dough balls, recipe below

Place all ingredients into a food processor and pulse. It will become little balls, and then as you continue pulsing, the mixture will gather into one big “ice cream” scoop.

Scoop into a bowl or jar, and add cookie dough balls on top. Enjoy!

Annessa Chumbley makes Cookie Dough Ice Cream with bananas on “All IN” on Aug. 29, 2019, in the WISH-TV studios. (WISH Photo)

Cookie Dough Balls

1 cup almond butter

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1/2 cup raw & local honey

1/2 cup quick oats

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon almond extract

1/3 cup chopped dark chocolate (use vegan if you are dairy-free)

A sprinkle kosher salt

Mix together and roll into little balls and freeze. Use in “ice cream” in cold oats or just pop one by itself.