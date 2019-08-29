Recipes for Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Cookie Dough Balls

All IN
Posted: / Updated:

Cookie dough ice cream. (WISH Photo/Annessa Chumbley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a recipe for a delicious, sweet, creamy dessert that’s dairy-free.

The frozen bananas in the recipe mimic the consistency and taste of ice cream.

Cookie Dough Ice Cream

1 banana, cut into large chunks and frozen solid
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
2 tablespoons unsweetened cashew butter
A drop of vanilla extract
6 little cookie dough balls, recipe below

  • Place all ingredients into a food processor and pulse. It will become little balls, and then as you continue pulsing, the mixture will gather into one big “ice cream” scoop.
  • Scoop into a bowl or jar, and add cookie dough balls on top. Enjoy!
Annessa Chumbley makes Cookie Dough Ice Cream with bananas on “All IN” on Aug. 29, 2019, in the WISH-TV studios. (WISH Photo)

Cookie Dough Balls

1 cup almond butter
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1/2 cup raw & local honey
1/2 cup quick oats
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon almond extract
1/3 cup chopped dark chocolate (use vegan if you are dairy-free)
A sprinkle kosher salt

  • Mix together and roll into little balls and freeze. Use in “ice cream” in cold oats or just pop one by itself.

Here's Annessa Chumbley, RD's recipe from today. Tell us what you think.

Posted by WISH-TV ALL IN on Thursday, August 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK