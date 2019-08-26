Shredded Crockpot Chicken: Meal Prep Monday

(WISH) — This week’s “All IN” Meal Prep Monday recipe features a mouthwatering, fall-apart-when-you-fork-it chicken that makes the house smell amazing as everyone awaits its arrival.

Shredded Crockpot Chicken can be used as the protein in any dish.

This will become a weekly staple! Watch it be made on “All IN” in the video.

Ingredients

5 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 medium sweet onion, diced

2-3 garlic cloves, grated

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

12 ounces (1-1/2 cups) dry white wine (or chicken broth or stock)

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Preparation

Place chicken in a crockpot. Add remaining ingredients in order.

Cook on low from 6-1/2 to eight hours or until the internal temperature of 165 is reached.

Remove from crockpot and let cool at least 10 minutes before eating, or completely cool before refrigerating or freezing. (This is an important step! Letting the chicken cool gives it time to redistribute juices and ensures that each bite will be juicy instead of dry).

Shred chicken, either in the crockpot or on a cutting board, using two forks. Makes about 10 cups. Use immediately, refrigerate, or freeze.

Nutrition facts

Servings Per Recipe: 20

Serving Size: 1 serving

Amount per serving

Calories 119.6, Total Fat 3.0 g, Saturated Fat 1.1 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.4, Monounsaturated Fat 1.5 g, Cholesterol 48.8 mg, Sodium 127.1 mg, Potassium 24.0 mg, Total Carbohydrate 0.7 g, Dietary Fiber 0.1 g, Sugars 0.0 g, Protein 18.9 g