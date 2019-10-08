Sky Zone in Fishers holds last Ladies’ Night of the year

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Sky Zone is a place normally known for family fun for people of all ages.

However, twice a year they have a night that’s just for the ladies. Sky Zone’s Ladies’ Night means on a Monday night, a day they’re usually closed, they invite women from all over Hamilton County for a night of fun that’s just for them.

Women had a chance to burn 1,000 calories in a SkyFit mini-session and shop with small businesses like Avella Boutique, Zyia, Gold and Bliss, Mary Kay, Monat and some food from some local favorites.

“It’s all the health and wellness, beauty and small businesses we have in our community,” Sky Zone Marketing Coordinator, Nicole Madsen, said.

Click here to watch “All IN” reporter Randall Newsome chat with some of the vendors before the event kicked off.

Sky Zone Fishers also sold special socks for the event to customers with some of the proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

