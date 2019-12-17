1  of  28
Closings
ANDREW J. BROWN ACADEMY AREA 30 CAREER CENTER - GREENCASTLE BROOKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH CENTER GROVE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CENTER GROVE MONTESSORI SCHOOL CENTERVILLE-ABINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CENTRAL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY CHILDREN OF HOPE PRESCHOOL CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC SCHOOL CLARK-PLEASANT SCHOOLS CLOVERDALE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EASTERN GREENE SCHOOLS ELWOOD MAIN STREET WESLEYAN CHURCH EMINENCE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FRANKLIN SCHOOLS - JOHNSON COUNTY FRANKLIN TWP SCHOOLS-MARION CO GREENCASTLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS GREENWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NETTLE CREEK SCHOOL CORP NINEVEH-HENSLEY-JACKSON SCHOOLS NORTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NORTHEASTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS SCECINA MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL SOUTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SPENCER-OWEN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ST. JOAN OF ARC SCHOOL ST. LUKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL WESTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS

Snowfall brings sledding fun at Fort Harrison State Park

All IN

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Harrison State Park is one of the many places in central Indiana where Hoosiers gather once snow touches down for the first time.

Dylan Allison, interpretive naturalist, says the former active army post, which was turned into a state park in the ’90s, has one of the more popular hills for people to slide down.

“I may be a little biased, but I think it’s the best hill in the area for sledding,” said Allison.

“I’ve literally seen over a hundred people at one time sledding. We have all sorts of people of all ages come out and it’s family friendly,” said Allison.

Allison said nearly a million people come to visit the park every year. He believes its reputation has made it a popular place to visit for generations.

“It’s sharing your love for the outdoors with the next generation and hopefully they do that when they grow up,” said Allison.

The park is featuring a number of events during the holiday season:

  • Breakfast with Santa: December 21, 2019
  • Museum of 20th Century Warfare: January 4, 2020
  • ‘First Day Hike’: January 1, 2020

Call 317-638-6000 to make a reservation for the events at Fort Harrison State Park.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: