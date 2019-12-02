Student musicians perform at Indy Artsgarden all this month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Artsgarden will come alive this month with the sounds of 3,400 student performers in holiday cheer.

The annual Mistletoe Music Festival continues December 2-19 inside the glass-enclosed Artsgarden located at Illinois Street and Washington Street in downtown Indianapolis.

The Artsgarden is decorated especially for the holiday season and the festival is presented by the Arts Council of Indianapolis and sponsored by the Conrad Indianapolis.

Anyone walking past or visiting the Artsgarden can enjoy free musical performances from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from central Indiana school choirs, orchestras, and bands from 70 different schools.

Students and school music directors say this gives them an excellent opportunity to share their musical talents with a broad audience and enjoy performing in a very public space.

“I heard one student today say she’s never been downtown, and she’s so excited to be coming to the Artsgarden,” said Artsgarden director Mike Prusa. “[For] a lot of them, this is one of the first times they’re performing in a public space like this.”

News 8’s Brenna Donnelly met students from Crawfordsville Middle School and Southmont High School performing on the opening day of the Mistletoe Music Festival. Students were wearing “festive wear,” often involving very highly-decorated Christmas sweaters, to share their well-rehearsed musical numbers.

Students prepare to perform at the Indianapolis Artsgarden for opening day of the Mistletoe Music Festival. (WISH Photo)



“We’re excited because we get to miss school,” laughed Devan Johnson, 8th grader at Crawfordsville Middle, “and excited to perform for our parents and show them what we’re working on for our choir.”

View the full schedule for musical performances at this link.