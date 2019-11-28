‘Sugar Rush Christmas’ to feature Greenwood cake shop

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Grafton Peek Cakery, a small cake shop on Main Street, is starting to open a lot of people’s eyes.

“It’s taken a few years, but the wheels are definitely turning now, that’s for sure,” co-owner Charles Bryant said.

For 15 years, word has been getting out about the Grafton Peek Cakery. It all started with their catering business getting popular at weddings.

“Somebody will come and get a cake and it’ll be for 30 people, and 30 people will have that cake at a birthday party and then they’ll ask hey where did you get that cake from that was delicious,” Bryant said.

Bryant says they found a groove by trying out new flavors and found that a good balance between taste and creativity. That’s an equation that has their business booming these days.

“It’s pretty chaotic,” Bryant said. “I track steps sometimes and I’ll do 15,000 steps a day in here and, even in this small space, just the back and forth and running to the ovens and back.”

Recently the cake shop was featured in “Sugar Rush Christmas,” a baking competition show set to premiere Friday on Netflix. Bryant says they were prepared for the pressure of the show because of the expectations they had when they first got started.

“With weddings you get one opportunity to please the bride and groom,” Bryant said. “You get one opportunity to do a wedding cake perfect and that’s what they expect and that’s what we like to deliver.”

They pride themselves on making a lasting impression that will last for generations.

“I think our customer service is second to none,” Brant said. ” For instance, we’ve done people’s weddings and a year or two years later we’ll do their first children’s first birthday.”

They want potential customers in Central Indiana to know they’re not afraid of a challenge. Their biggest one so far?

“It’s a tie between two. We did what’s called a topsy turvy cake, where it’s cut in different angles, and it was a six-tier cake, but the most time-consuming and articulate cake that we may have done, just recently we did a quinceañera cake,” Bryant said. “It was like a cabernet red with all hand-piped and then painted gold.”

While they work to make sure their work stands out everywhere, they’re becoming a staple in their hometown of Greenwood.

“I think we’re filling a niche here that needed to be filled,” Bryant said.

If you haven’t heard the buzz yet, they have a small pitch to bring you through their doors. “I really think once you get here and meet us and feel how we treat our clients, I think you’ll know that you’re in the right place,” Bryant said.