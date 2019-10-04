The man behind Colts mascot: Blue shares message of love with kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man behind Indianapolis Colts mascot Blue stopped by All IN on Friday for his first on-camera interview not in costume.

Trey Mock joined Phil and Annessa to talk about the “Choose Love” message he’s sharing at dozens of schools across Indiana.

During the presentation, Mock sheds the mascot costume and interacts with students face-to-face.

Mock says revealing his face encourages kids to “take off their own masks” and embrace being who they are. His message also teaches kids the importance of treating others with respect.

