Tree farm builds corn maze to honor Purdue superfan Tyler Trent

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Dull’s Tree Farm is getting ready for its annual Pumpkin Harvest, the opening to the farm’s busiest time of year.

Over the last five years, they’ve added more than 30 activities, including a pumpkin patch and a corn maze, turning the farm into an even more popular attraction.

“Anytime we put in an activity we’re trying to think outside the box,” co-owner Lucas Dull said.

This year, they planned to do something even more special for a special person. This maze honors Purdue superfan Tyler Trent, who lost his battle with bone cancer and died Jan. 1. He was age 20.

The Dull family tells News 8’s Randall Newsome that Trent’s story has a special place in their hearts.

“We’re both Purdue grads so we were really following the Tyler Trent story very closely when everything was happening and felt like this year we could pay tribute to him,” Lucas said.

Dana watched as her older sister had her own bout with pediatric cancer.

“Pediatric cancer means a lot to our family and just what we went through with that,” Dana said. “We want to bring awareness to that and also the story Tyler tells and we hope that we can tell that story as well here on the farm this fall.”

Tyler’s book “The Upset” is also available in the Dull’s Tree Farm gift shop.

“We want to make sure we’re using this business to help bring awareness to other things that go on throughout the world and, this year, it’s pediatric cancer,” Dana said.

The farm opens Saturday. Admission is $10 per person, with children 2 and younger admitted free.