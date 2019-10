INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “All IN” welcomed a hero into the studio on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police Trooper Ben Reason spoke with Phil Sanchez about a recent incident where he saved a choking five-year-old boy.

He was heading home from work when he heard a dispatch about an unconscious boy.

He arrived to find the boy passed out in his mother’s minivan.

Reason saved the boy with the Heimlich maneuver.