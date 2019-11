INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lot of people would love a chance to take a trip to the Super Bowl.

The United Way of Central Indiana is going to make that happen for one lucky person.

Ann Murtlow, president and CEO of United Way of Central Indiana, joined Phil on “All IN” to discuss the “March to Miami” sweepstakes.

A $20 donation to the United Way enters you into the sweepstakes.

