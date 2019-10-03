INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo’s ZooBoo kicked off Thursday for its 38th year.

The Halloween event is one of the zoo’s longest-running events, featuring Pumpkin Bowling, the Mirror Maze and other treats.

“Just the atmosphere and the opportunity to see our animals engaged in Halloween-themed activities brings in a whole different element of fun to Halloween,” said Carla Knapp, a zoo public relations specialist. “It’s such a fun Halloween spirit that really helps us to celebrate fall.”

Take a look at what’s new this year:

Creepy, crawly insects and a collection of skulls inside Jack’s Barn.

ZooBoo adult beverages include a signature skull cocktail from Hotel Tango.

Guess the weight of Jack’s giant pumpkin for a chance to win an animal art adventure.

New location for trick-or-treating.

Spooky nighttime lighting on Fridays and Saturdays.

Meet a sloth.

ZooBoo runs from 2-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 2-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 27. Admission prices to the zoo vary day to day based on projected attendance; tickets are available online.