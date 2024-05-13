100 unexpected travel destinations in ‘Here Not There’

National Geographic author, Andrew Nelson, is gearing up for a promotional visit to Indianapolis to showcase his latest book, “Here Not There.”

Scheduled from May 12th to May 15th, Nelson’s media trip will feature various engagements, including a book signing event at a local bookstore, the details of which will soon be disclosed to the public.

In Here Not There, Andrew intricately maps out hidden gems and lesser-known destinations, drawing intriguing comparisons to internationally renowned spots.

His exploration of Indianapolis in the book draws parallels to Amsterdam, accentuating the city’s connectivity, iconic Cultural Trail, and picturesque Central Canal, while spotlighting some of its most captivating attractions.

Within the pages of his book, readers can expect to find a glimpse of Indianapolis showcased alongside its global counterparts, providing an insightful perspective on the city’s unique charm and allure.

With Here Not There now available for purchase on Amazon and at bookstores nationwide, Andrew Nelson offers a curated journey through Indianapolis, shedding light on its lesser-explored corners and celebrating its distinct character amidst a backdrop of international comparison.