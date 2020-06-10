1,000 gallons of milk donated to health care heroes and south side community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A good cause kept the Franciscan Health Hospital parking lot busy Wednesday afternoon, courtesy of Prairie Farms and the American Dairy Association.

The organizations decided to bring 1,000 gallons of milk to give away to show their appreciation to health care heroes. Once they thought about how much milk they had, they realized there was enough to go around for people dealing with the impact of COVID-19.

“It’s not only for our co-workers, but for anybody on the south side,” Franciscan Health Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Topper Doehring said. “It’s just incredible. We’re so grateful to the American Dairy Association. It’s just one more example of an outpouring of support in response to the COVID crisis.”

“Our front-line workers are doing such selfless acts, it’s a small, small way to say thank you,” American Dairy Association CEO Jenni Browning said. “It’s probably more awarding for us to give it, than for them to take it. It’s been the most uplifting experience.”

Dr. Doehring says this effort is just one more list of great things people from all over the community have done to help his co-workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

“It’s just been really humbling to see the community rise up and support health care workers in the midst of this,” he said.

The giveaway was held from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Organizers say there could be plans to do another milk giveaway in the near future.