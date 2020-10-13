10th annual Million Meal Marathon kicks off, packing food to feed hungry Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Volunteers are packing food for hungry Hoosiers all across the state in the 10th annual Million Meal Marathon and organizers say with the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for food is even greater.

With safe social distancing top of mind, the Million Meal Movement decided that instead of trying to complete this year’s event in one day, they would expand it to run for a full month to allow volunteers to break up into smaller groups.

“This is an opportunity for the community to come together and be able to make a big impact on those Hoosiers that are hungry,” Million Meal Movement co-founder Nancy Hintz said.

Watch the video to see and hear volunteers tell All Indiana‘s Randall Newsome about their inspiration to join the cause, during the marathon’s kick-off.

You can sign up as a volunteer or donor here.