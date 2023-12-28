11th Annual Comic Book in a Day Challenge 2024

Get ready for the 11th Annual Comic Book in a Day Challenge, as the excitement is building up!

Noblesville Creates is gearing up for the event by offering a series of workshops designed to prepare participants for the challenge or simply celebrate their love of comics.

These workshops are open to artists and comic book enthusiasts of all ages, providing an opportunity to delve into the fundamental building blocks that make comic books such a captivating and unique medium.

Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just starting to explore the world of comics, this is your chance to enhance your skills and creativity.

The workshops will take place on January 20th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Ignite Studio at Fishers Library.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of the vibrant comic book community and unleash your artistic potential! Click here to register.