14th Annual Circle City Christmas Community Giveback Event

Rita Green, the Executive Director at The Resource Hub, is at the forefront of an inspiring initiative aimed at making a significant difference in the lives of underserved children during the holiday season.

As the driving force behind this, she is committed to ensuring that children from disadvantaged backgrounds have a memorable and heartwarming Christmas experience.

The Resource Hub, known for its year-round dedication to community service, is channeling its efforts into this special event.

By providing Christmas gifts that include toys, clothing, shoes, and food, Rita and her team aim to bring immense joy to the hearts of over 250 children in need.

The event, scheduled from 1-4 p.m. at Westside Church located at 6321 LaPas Trail, is set to be a heartwarming gathering where the community comes together to support and uplift those who may be facing challenges during this time of year.

Rita Green and The Resource Hub envision a Christmas filled with hope and happiness for every child they serve, emphasizing the importance of spreading love and generosity during the holiday season.

Their commitment to fostering a sense of togetherness and goodwill is a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives and the positive change they can bring to the lives of those in need.