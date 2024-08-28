14th Annual Indiana Women’s Running Festival

Todd Oliver and Lucy Dobbs joined us to highlight the 14th annual Indiana Women’s Running Festival, the largest women’s-only running event in the state.

The festival features a half marathon, 10K, and the Get a MOVE on 5K. Known for combining a big race atmosphere with small-town hospitality, the event includes competitive races, a scenic course, and a post-race party near shopping and restaurants.

It’s the only women’s half marathon in the U.S. that pays a top-20 cash prize, attracting national attention.