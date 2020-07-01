15-year-old raises money to deliver COVID-19 safety kits to senior citizens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lance Williams, a 15-year-old Brebeuf High School junior, has a passion for senior citizens in his community.

So much so that as a middle schooler he decided to start a project to serve the older crowd. His effort is called Lance’s Gift. Since 2017, he’s been raising money to give gifts to seniors. At first, it was attached to the Christmas season.

Now with everyone’s attention turned to the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to do something different.

For his 2020 gift to seniors, with the help of some donations, he’ll be delivering COVID-19 safety kits. “I want to raise enough money to distribute as many of the kits as possible,” Williams said.

Each kit, branded with Lance’s Gift logo contains:

Two disposable face masks.

One reusable face mask.

Two pairs of disposable gloves.

One 4-ounce bottle of antibacterial hand aanitizer.

One “no touch” tool.

Williams says, with the elderly community being at higher risk to contract the virus, he’s hoping his supplies will make a difference.

“Knowing that what I am doing can make a difference and the fact that a lot of senior citizens raised children and families, I am glad that I can give something back,” he said.

People can donate to support the cause or purchase the safety kits for themselves and still support the cause.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 1, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.