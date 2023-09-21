15th Annual GermanFest coming soon

The Athenaeum Foundation is gearing up to host the much-anticipated 15th annual GermanFest, a vibrant celebration of German heritage that promises an array of exciting activities for attendees.

Scheduled for October 7th, the festival will run from noon to 6 p.m. at the Athenaeum.

Building on its incredible success in 2022, this year’s event will span Michigan and New Jersey Streets, featuring an expanded presence and a primary entry gate in the surface lot just south of the Rathskeller Biergarten.

Festivities are set to include the ever-entertaining Wiener dog races, a fierce Stein holding contest, and a hearty Brat eating contest.

Attendees can also look forward to a fantastic lineup of musical performances from talented acts such as the Circle City Orchestra, die Fledermaushchen, Ft. Wayne Tanzgruppe, DysFUNKtion Brass, and the Liderkranz Brass Band.

For the first time, GermanFest offers a VIP ticket option, including early entry at 11:30 a.m., a complimentary stein with your first stein fill, and a commemorative tote bag, available for $50.

General admission tickets for adults are $15, children aged 4-12 can attend for $10, and kids 3 and under get in free, with online sales ending on October 6th.

Gate admission tickets, priced at $25 for adults and $15 for children, will be available on the day of the event if tickets are still in stock.

For further details on ticketing, please visit athenaeumindy.org.

Notably, the funds raised from GermanFest contribute to the Athenaeum Foundation, supporting the maintenance, and continuation of programming, and the vibrant cultural community that the Athenaeum provides to the city.

It’s a day filled with fun, culture, and a touch of German charm, all for a great cause.