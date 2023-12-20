17th Annual Champion of Diversity Awards

Representatives from the Minority Business Review are excited to announce the upcoming Champions of Diversity Awards event, set to take place at the prestigious JW Marriott on January 12, 2024.

This event aims to celebrate and honor industry and individual leaders who have exhibited exceptional dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion within their respective sectors.

In a bid to broaden its recognition, this year’s ceremony will introduce five new industry awards, shining a spotlight on excellence in Finance, Consumer Goods/Retail, Transportation/Automotive, Technology, and Sports and Entertainment.

It promises to be an evening that celebrates the champions of diversity and their remarkable contributions to creating more inclusive workplaces and communities.

For more information, please visit the event website.