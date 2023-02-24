All Indiana

2023 Special Olympics Polar Plunge

Boonville HS Plunge South 16 (Provided Photo/Special Olympics Indiana)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers from all over the state are braving the cold to take the plunge into icy waters in support for a good cause.

Carla Knapp of Special Olympics Indiana joined “All Indiana” to highlight the 2023 Polar Plunge season that will benefit the organization and more than 16,000 Special Olympics athletes.

The 2023 Special Olympics Indiana Polar Plunge season wraps up its six-week run on March 4 at Eagle Creek Park. Visit their website to register for the standard plunge or the virtual run.

