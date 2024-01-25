2024 Crown Hill speaker series

David Rieck, serving as the President of Crown Hill, presides over an institution that has seen remarkable success in 2023.

Building on this triumph, the Crown Hill Foundation takes pride in announcing the 2024 Crown Hill Speaker Series, a distinguished lineup of presentations scheduled from January to June.

The series covers a diverse range of topics, spanning from cemetery symbolism and nature to tree care and the historical significance of the Underground Railroad. Hosted in the enchanting Gothic Chapel of Crown Hill, each presentation is an exclusive event limited to an audience of 100 people, offering an intimate and immersive experience.

Tickets for these sessions are priced at $10 each.

Further details can be found on the official website at https://crownhillhf.org/tours-events/speaker-series.

To explore more about Crown Hill itself, interested individuals can visit crownhillhf.org.