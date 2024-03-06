2024 HOT ROD Power Tour and Drag Week coming to Indy

Mike Galimi, the Network Director of HOT ROD, joined us to share exciting news about two major events hitting Indianapolis this year.

First up is the HOT ROD Power Tour scheduled for June, promising a thrilling experience with over 6,000 custom cars and trucks making their way through the city.

Following that, in September, Indianapolis will host HOT ROD Drag Week, adding to the city’s automotive extravaganza.

Both events are anticipated to draw crowds from far and wide, showcasing the best of American muscle and automotive innovation.

Registration for these events is now open at hotrodpowertour.us, offering the chance to be part of these unforgettable automotive moments.