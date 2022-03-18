All Indiana

24hr virtual comedy show to benefit local charities this weekend

More than 50 comedians from all over the country, as well as Germany are holding a fundraiser showcase to benefit Gleaners Food Bank, “Tear Down the Walls” Ministries and other charities.

It’s happening this weekend and it was organized by a comic right here at home.

Comedian Blake Champlin joined us today to share what you need to know about this event.

The event will feature comedians doing standup, improv, and having fun conversations about comedy.

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 10 a.m. on March 19.

Watch on livestream via Blake Champlin’s Facebook page or via @blakechamplincomedy on YouTube or Twitch.