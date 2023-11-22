300+ riders join 29th Circle City Toy Run for Charity

More than 300 bikers are gearing up to take part in the 29th Annual Circle City Toy Run on Saturday, November 25, supporting children in need during the upcoming Christmas season. This event serves as the culmination of a month-long toy collection initiative that directs its contributions toward The Salvation Army of Central Indiana’s Angel Tree Toy Shop program.

Major Shannon Martinez from The Salvation Army Eagle Creek Corps Community Center will be actively participating in the motorcycle ride for the second consecutive year. The route is set to lead riders to The Salvation Army’s headquarters. Additionally, Martinez will be joining a studio session to discuss and shed light on this charitable cause.

Ron “Bumper” Herron, the Founder and Director of the 29th Circle City Toy Run, will make a special appearance, arriving at the location to deliver toys via his motorcycle, further emphasizing the dedication and enthusiasm surrounding this charitable endeavor.

The event’s core objective is to rally support and gather toys for children who might otherwise face a Christmas without presents. The collaboration between the biking community and The Salvation Army exemplifies the spirit of giving and solidarity within the local community.

The 29th Annual Circle City Toy Run not only signifies a grand culmination of the month-long toy drive but also serves as a reminder of the collective effort and generosity channeled toward brightening the holiday season for underprivileged children in Central Indiana.