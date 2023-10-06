32nd Heartland International Film Festival Showcases ‘The Lionheart,’ a tribute to Dan Wheldon

The 32nd Heartland International Film Festival is in full swing, captivating audiences through October 15 with a diverse selection of compelling films.

Among the standout features, filmmaker Laura Brownson and Susie Wheldon, the wife of the late Dan Wheldon, sat down with Cody to celebrate the triumphant premiere of their documentary, “The Lionheart.”

This powerful film delves into the remarkable legacy of Dan Wheldon, a two-time Indy 500 champion, and the aspirations of his sons, Sebastian and Oliver, to follow in their father’s tire tracks and become racers themselves.

“The Lionheart” is a heartwarming tribute that brings the indomitable spirit of racing and family to the forefront of the festival, offering viewers an unforgettable glimpse into the Wheldon family’s extraordinary journey.