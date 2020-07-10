33rd Mecum Auctions kicks off with new safety rules amid COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The world’s largest collector-car auction company returned to Indianapolis for the 33rd time Friday.

More than 2,500 vehicles plus 20,000 pieces of road art are displayed at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the Mecum Auctions.

However, this year’s auction took more planning before bringing the event back to Indianapolis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had a couple small trial runs, but this is our first big auction back,” said Dave Magers, CEO of Mecum Auctions. “It’s a big sigh of relief. Finally, we’re back to what we do well, to be able to get back here and get in the auction business and get cars crossing the block and have all these excited bidders in here; that’s what we’re made for.”

Magers says they’ve applied all the protocols necessary to make the auctions safe for fans and employees.

“We have a pretty extensive safety protocol list,” said Magers. “I think it’s almost 10 pages long, we’re pretty confident that what we’ve done is probably one of the safest environments you can be in, in Indiana right now is to be at Mecum Auctions.”

Even with social distancing rules and restrictions, Magers believes this year’s event has a chance to be one of the best auctions they’ve done in years.

“This is setting up to be the biggest and the best Indy event that we’ve had in the last five years,” Magers said. “We’re ready to rock and roll.”

Magers also says for those who can’t do in-person bidding, they’ll have more access online than ever before.

The Mecum Auctions are happening from Friday, July 10, to Saturday, July 18.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 10, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.