38 Special to perform at Brown County Music Center for ‘Vets Rock’ show

The rock band 38 Special is coming to the Brown County Music Center this Saturday, November 9—after more than four decades. It’s part of the “Vets Rock” show, with some of the proceeds from the show heading towards the Brown County Veterans Affairs Department. Lead singer Don Barnes sat down to talk about the history of the band and still having that drive to perform live.

Reflecting on the band’s journey, Barnes shared, “We were all young boys with a dream. we still do 100 cities a year.” He recalled the early struggles the band faced, mentioning that their hit song, “Hold On Loosely,” actually surfaced after the release of the band’s fourth album. “Most people think that was our first album, but we had three albums before that, that went straight over the cliff. It was definitely a lesson in perseverance.”

38 Special, since their formation in 1976, have put out more than 15 albums. Barnes reiterated, being in a band is like being married to five other guys. He attributes such longevity to the band truly enjoying making people happy and sharing that commitment. “We always go out 100%, bringing that energy. People can see we still smile at each other and have a good time.”

But to Barnes, one of the coolest things in his performing career is to look out into the multi-generational audience at their concerts. “It’s a very diverse age group because the initial fans had kids and they grew up with our music. We’ll see groups of 16-year-old boys out there. high-fiving when we start ‘Hold On Loosely.’ It’s the joy in music; it transfers through time.”

Barnes said the band members were friends in the neighborhood in Jacksonville, Florida; they started working in dance and club bands around town. He said that the group was called “38 Special” because they found their sound and their identity after some time of trial and error. “We had to be ready for failure. I tell young musicians, be able to accept that failure because inevitably, nobody knows who you are,” he said.

This “Vets Rock” concert holds special significance for Barnes because among the earliest performances of the group came at naval bases in Jacksonville. “It feels right to be part of this event supporting veterans,” he said.

Tickets for “Vets Rock” featuring 38 Special are on sale now via the Brown County Music Center. Complete information is available at their website, browncountymusiccenter.com.