400 meals delivered to hospital staff working on Christmas Eve

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The hospital staff at Franciscan St. Francis Health hospital received some Christmas Eve cheer in the form of 400 free meals thanks to donations from the community.

On a day where many of them are still hard at work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, people looked for ways to say thank you.

Meals went to the hospital staff — from the doctors and nurses to the hospitality and security teams — in different departments of the hospital. Most of them didn’t have a clue it was happening.

“I think it’s just a nice Christmas surprise,” said the hospital’s community outreach coordinator, Joan Himebrook. “Everyone’s so busy with the pandemic and we’ve just been just like every other essential worker. Just slammed. It’s just so nice that we can offer something to brighten their day.”

“I had no idea,” said Kevin Kimemia, a registered nurse. “I was just coming downstairs to just get some gifts to patients from their family and I just saw you guys here and the boxes.”

Kimemia wanted the people involved to know that a a simple box of food goes a long way toward helping them get through some long days in the hospital.

“Little things like this help,” he said. “Especially during times like this where people don’t even have the means to provide but you know that these people are still reaching out. It brings me joy, because you know it’s nice to see that someone is still thinking about us outside of here.”

The hospital also made time to spread some cheer to their patients dealing with COVID-19 and cancer with some Christmas stockings. They filled them with seasonal gifts, games and more reminders that they are not forgotten this holiday season. Some cannot be with family.

“Those are going to all the patients today to lift their spirits,” Himebrook said.

