40FI Creations announces return of Freeform Concert Series

40FI Creations is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the Freeform Concert Series, set to commence in August 2023. Founder of 40FI, Bram Epstein, and his creative director, Ben Cannon, joined us Tuesday afternoon to share more information. This unique event will take place on Wednesday evenings at Feinsteins, located in Hotel Carmichael, Carmel, IN, just a short distance from Indianapolis. Despite the unconventional choice of a midweek concert series, the organizers are eager to provide an exceptional experience for attendees. The concerts are free to attend, with an option for general admission tickets for those who wish to secure their spot. All ages are welcome, although there is a minimum food and beverage expenditure of $25 per person for individuals aged 16 and above. The venue’s proximity to the Carmel Arts District creates an ideal environment for artists to connect with their fans and expand their reach.

The Freeform Concert Series aims to offer artists a platform to showcase their talents in an intimate and stripped-down setting, promising a unique experience for fans. By hosting these shows on Wednesdays, traditionally considered a challenging night for live performances, 40FI Creations hopes to fill a void in the entertainment scene. As a gesture of support, each artist participating in the series will receive a guarantee, a hotel room for touring artists, a meal, and a dedicated merch booth space where 100% of the sales will go directly to the artists. Additionally, 40FI Creations will provide the artists with professionally shot photography and video footage for their personal use, as part of their commitment to promote and elevate the artists they admire. With a capacity of 135 people, Feinstein’s, modeled after the renowned 54 Below in NYC, offers a sophisticated ambiance in line with the spirit of the Great American songbook. In collaboration with the legendary Michael Feinstein, this live entertainment restaurant guarantees an unforgettable nightlife experience, featuring performances by top-tier artists. Situated near the world-renowned Palladium at Carmel City Center, Feinstein’s is destined to become one of the most talked-about venues in the Midwest.