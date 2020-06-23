500 Festival’s virtual mile challenges attract global attention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — So far, 43 states and territories, five countries and two military bases have accepted the challenge to compete in at least one of the 500 Festival’s virtual mile challenges.

With the cut-off point at 8,000 participants, the challenge is already to the halfway mark, with people around the world signing up to participate.

Sabrina List, vice president of marketing for 500, told News 8’s Randall Newsome where she believes the momentum is coming from.

“I think people right now want to find ways they can be physically active and hold themselves accountable,” List said. “Also, it’s just this desire for community and connection.”

The 500-mile and 100-mile virtual challenges both kicked off Monday. Participants will have until Dec. 31 to run, walk, bike or swim on their way to the finish line.

List says if you started on Day 1, you cab reach the goal by logging two miles of activity a day.