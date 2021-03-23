5th Ave. Grill owner, 3 years cancer-free, donates hair to nonprofit for kids

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — The owners of 5th Ave. Grill & Bar have been in the celebrating mood lately.

Greg Codozor, Josh Goodin and Jeffery Dees opened their business in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restaurant is still alive.

“We want this to be the destination for folks in Beech Grove,” Codozor said. Goodin believes now that people are coming back out to eat, the grill is being discovered as one of the “hidden gems” in town.

But Dees isn’t just celebrating the restaurant’s survival. This year he’ll celebrate three years cancer-free.

Even before his battle with thyroid cancer, he supported a cause, cutting his own hair to help Wigs for Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to kids fighting cancer regain their confidence.

“We’re here to celebrate his life [and] other cancer survivors’ lives,” Goodin said. “My mom had a cancer scare twice so I know what that feels like.”

“He overcame it and what he’s doing today to help others is a great thing,” Codozor said.

According to Dees, it takes a little more than three years to get his hair long enough to donate, and he’s already looking forward to the next one.

“I’ll continue to do this,” Dees said. “I’ll see you guys in another three or four years.”