All Indiana

99 types of men with Stephanie Bailey

Sometimes you may have to kiss a few bad frogs before you find the one you’ll be with forever.

Author Stephanie Bailey joined Tuesday’s “All Indiana” to share dating tips for those still searching for their Valentine!

You can learn more dating tips in her book, “99 Types of Guys: A Humorous Collection of Dating Tips and Misadventures.” The book is available for purchase at multiple stores including Barnes & Noble and Walmart.