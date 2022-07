All Indiana

A ‘Girl Named Tom’ visits Indiana during U.S. tour

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Girl Named Tom, the first trio to ever win NBC’s “The Voice” is on tour, and they’re performing tonight at the Anderson Paramount Theatre.

The tour started after they released their debut album “Hits from the Road”. Their show in Anderson will start at 7:30 p.m.

Most seats are $29 and $39, with limited seating available for $79. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.