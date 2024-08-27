A growing problem: National referee shortage

Mike Fitch, the Executive Director of the Texas Association of Sports Officials, joined us to discuss an important issue in youth sports.

His organization, which has 15,000 members, is taking the lead in addressing how parents behave at youth sporting events and the abuse directed at sports officials.

Mike talked about the growing problem of negative behavior by parents during games, which can lead to a toxic environment for everyone involved.

He explained that it’s crucial to address this behavior to ensure a positive experience for the kids playing sports and to protect the officials who are there to help the games run smoothly.

We appreciate Mike Fitch for joining us and shedding light on this critical issue.

Improving sportsmanship at youth events is essential for the well-being of both the players and the officials.