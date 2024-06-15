A summer full of science

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scientist Jason Lindsey is turning homes into science labs this summer with a series of captivating experiments using everyday items.

Featured on “All Indiana,” Lindsey showcased simple activities designed to entertain and educate kids during the break.

From creating a soda volcano to spinning water and making wind bags, Lindsey demonstrated how families can use household ingredients for engaging science lessons. He emphasized the experiments’ simplicity and educational value, encouraging parental supervision throughout.

“We’re ditching the summer slide and heading into the science lab,” Lindsey said, highlighting the hands-on learning potential with basic household items.

Parents keen on trying these experiments can find instructions on Lindsey’s website, turning summer days into opportunities for scientific exploration and fun at home.