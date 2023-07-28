Search
A taste of the Caribbean right here in Indy

by: Divine Triplett
Meet Oltanie Charles, the rising star in the Haitian music scene. With his upcoming music video party scheduled for August 5th, 2023, and a special appearance on the renowned live podcast “PI LWEN KE ZYE,” it’s safe to say that he is making waves in the community. If you’re looking for an unforgettable experience, mark your calendars, because this event promises to be a celebration of talent, culture, and success. To join the festivities and get an exclusive glimpse into Oltanie Charles’ journey, be sure to tune in and witness the magic unfold. Take a look at the full interview above for more information!

