‘Act A Foo Improv Crew’ brings unscripted laughter to IndyFringe Festival

The Act A Foo Improv Crew came into the studio to chat about their upcoming IndyFringe Festival show.

Act A Foo is a rather unique breed of comedy troupe that elicits laughter on stage with help from the audience.

Short, funny games are then played with the given crowd suggestions, so each show comes absolutely unscripted and full of surprises.

This troupe is in its 14th year and has built a reputation for having great rapport with the audience and making people laugh nonstop for hours on end.

You will have the chance to sit back, relax, and enjoy a very unique night of comedy with this show.

You will know, by the end of it all, that everything you saw was improvisation and unbelievably funny. If you’re out having a good time, Act A Foo’s IndyFringe show will be well worth the time.

Follow them on social media @actafoo for updates and even more laughs.