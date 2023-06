Actor Jim Dougherty to visit Indianapolis for acting workshop

Jim Dougherty, actor, filmmaker, photographer, stunt performer, and coach, will visit Indianapolis this Saturday to host an acting workshop.

Known for “tapping emotions through psychological work,” Dougherty is known for his roles in NBC’S Chicago P.D., Marvel’s The Gifted, Netflix’s House of Cards, and more.

Don’t miss out on a day of learning from Hollywood professional Jim Dougherty.