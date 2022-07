All Indiana

Actor John O’Hurley teams up with tech company on biometric authentication app

You may know him as the pompous J. Peterman on Seinfeld, a finalist on Dancing with the Stars and a host of Family Feud, but what you may not know is that hilarious actor John O’Hurley is not only an actor, he’s an entrepreneur.

O’Hurley has teamed up with a biometric authentication company called Q5ID and is involved with their new app.

He joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to share what the app name means, talk biometric authentication and more.