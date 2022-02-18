All Indiana

Actor Lawrence Kao talks new Netflix movie ‘Fistful of Vengeance’

You may recognize Lawrence Kao from MTV’s “America’s Best Dance Crew.” He was once one of the most sought-after crew dancers, and then he made the transition to leading man as the breakout star of Netflix’s hit martial arts drama series, “Wu Assassins.”

Now you can see him on the new Netflix show, “Fistful of Vengeance” which is now streaming.

Film Description:

Superpowered assassin Kai and friends Lu Xin and Tommy (Kao) track a killer from San Francisco’s Chinatown to Thailand to avenge the death of a loved one. But their hunt soon entangles them with old enemies, a mysterious billionaire and an ancient mystical force bent on taking over the world. Iko Uwais (The Raid) stars with Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat), Lawrence Kao (Max Steel) and Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono) in this fast-and-furious martial arts action film.