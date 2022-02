All Indiana

Actors Theatre of Indiana presents ‘The Big Bang The Musical’

Actor’s Theatre of Indiana’s first production of the new year is currently underway.



“The Big Bang: The Musical,” tells the history of the world in a fun way, with a lot of songs.

Darrin Murrell, one of the stars of the show who plays Jed, joined us to share more of what people can expect from the performance.

For more information, visit atistage.org.