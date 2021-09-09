Actors Theatre of Indiana to perform to live audience for 1st time during pandemic

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Actors Theatre of Indiana will make its return to the stage Friday in front of a live audience.
It’s their first performance at Carmel’s Studio Theater in the Tarkington Building, on The Center for Performing Arts campus, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic a year and a half ago.
The new season will kick off with the musical “Always … Patsy Cline.”
News 8 spoke with Cynthia Collins, co-founder and artistic director of Actors Theatre of Indiana, about the comeback to the stage and what fans can expect.
“Everybody was down for a year and a half, but live theater is starting to comeback all across the country and so here we are,” Collins said. “This is our first show of the season, and, I’ll be honest with you, it’s great, but also (we’re) a little nervous, but we’re just going for it and we’re moving forward to do what we do.”
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays from Friday through Oct. 3. Get tickets at 317-843-3800 or online.
Collins is playing Louise Segar and Judy in the show.
“This true tale of friendship is told through the letters of Louise Segar, a devoted fan who befriended Patsy Cline at a Texas honky-tonk. It was the kind of relationship that many fans would love to have with their heroes. Featuring Cline’s unforgettable hits, this funny and touching tribute celebrates the life and career of the legendary singer who died tragically in a plane crash. ‘I Fall to Pieces,’ ‘Sweet Dreams’ and ‘Walking After Midnight’ are just a few of the 27 featured songs – It offers fans who remember Cline a chance to look back, while giving new fans an idea of what she meant to the Country Music Industry and why she was such a Super Star. You’d be ‘Crazy’ to miss it!“Summary rundown of ‘Always … Patsy Cline’ from Actors Theatre of Indiana