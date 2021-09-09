All Indiana

Actors Theatre of Indiana to perform to live audience for 1st time during pandemic

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Actors Theatre of Indiana will make its return to the stage Friday in front of a live audience.

It’s their first performance at Carmel’s Studio Theater in the Tarkington Building, on The Center for Performing Arts campus, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic a year and a half ago.

The new season will kick off with the musical “Always … Patsy Cline.”

News 8 spoke with Cynthia Collins, co-founder and artistic director of Actors Theatre of Indiana, about the comeback to the stage and what fans can expect.

“Everybody was down for a year and a half, but live theater is starting to comeback all across the country and so here we are,” Collins said. “This is our first show of the season, and, I’ll be honest with you, it’s great, but also (we’re) a little nervous, but we’re just going for it and we’re moving forward to do what we do.”

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays from Friday through Oct. 3. Get tickets at 317-843-3800 or online.

Collins is playing Louise Segar and Judy in the show.