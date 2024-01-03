Actress and singer, Melissa Errico, talks about upcoming show at Feinstein’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Actress and singer, Melissa Errico, is bringing her show “The Life and Love of a Broadway Baby” to Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.

Errico will take the stage with jazz pianist, Tedd Firth, to put on the show.

Her songs range from Cole Porter to Harold Arlen, Lerner & Loewe to Taylor Swift, culminating with her upcoming Sondheim album, “Sondheim In The City”.

Errico has toured all over the world and now brings her cabaret style show to Carmel.

She stopped by ALL INdiana to talk about the show and her career.

Errico will do two shows, one on January 5 and one on January 6.

Tickets can be purchased on https://www.feinsteinshc.com/events