Actress Andrea Savage dives deep into new ‘Tulsa King’ series, co-starring Sylvester Stallone

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Actress Andrea Savage joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to discuss her new role in Tulsa King on Paramount+ and playing opposite side of Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone. 

Sylvester Stallone stars in a new Paramount+ series as a mob boss starting over in Tulsa trying to build a criminal empire, and Savages plays a federal agent.

You may remember her from comedy roles in “Step Brothers,” ‘Dog Bites” and “Veep.”

Tulsa king is streaming now, and the first two episodes will also air this Sunday on the Paramount Network.

