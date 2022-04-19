All Indiana

Actress Angela Lewis talks ‘Snowfall’ season 5

It’s been an explosive season for the hit FX crime drama “Snowfall.”

The show stars Angela Lewis as, Aunt Louie Saint, a hardened, tough-as-nails drug addict who dreams of escaping South Central LA.

The actress joined us live on “All Indiana” Tuesday to discuss all of the excitement happening during season five of the show, balancing being a wife, mother and actress, if she’ll be around for season six and more!

Watch the video above to hear from her.

A new episode of “Snowfall” airs tomorrow night at 10 p.m., and the series can be streamed on HULU.