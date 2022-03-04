All Indiana

Actress Dee Wallace talks new book ‘Born: Giving Birth to a New You,’ new movies

Actress and author Dee Wallace has worked with Hollywood greats from Stephen King to Steven Spielberg. She’s also shared the big screen with “E.T. the extraterrestrial, Lassie and even rabid mad dog “Cujo”

She’s been a “Scream Queen,” a “Stepford Wife,” and even a captive of the “Twilight Zone.” Then in her spare time, she’s an author.

Dee Wallace joined us live from Hollywood today to discuss her diverse film career and her new book, “Born: Giving Birth to a New You.” It’s about “self-creation,” a subject you are an expert in?

