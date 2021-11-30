Actress EG Daily talks new ‘Rugrats’ holiday special ‘Traditions’

It’s safe to say everyone gets excited when the holidays come around, and this year a classic comes back.
Nope, it’s not Charlie Brown.
It’s a cartoon that ’80s and ’90s kids can appreciate, “Rugrats”!
Nickelodeon is celebrating the holidays with an all-new half-hour episode highlighting family traditions.
EG Daily, the voice of tommy pickles, joined us today to discuss the multi-dimensional special.
The “Traditions” special will be release on Paramount+ Thursday, Dec. 2 and will also air Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.