Actress EG Daily talks new ‘Rugrats’ holiday special ‘Traditions’

It’s safe to say everyone gets excited when the holidays come around, and this year a classic comes back.

Nope, it’s not Charlie Brown.

It’s a cartoon that ’80s and ’90s kids can appreciate, “Rugrats”!

Nickelodeon is celebrating the holidays with an all-new half-hour episode highlighting family traditions.

EG Daily, the voice of tommy pickles, joined us today to discuss the multi-dimensional special.

The “Traditions” special will be release on Paramount+ Thursday, Dec. 2 and will also air Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.