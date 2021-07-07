All Indiana

Actress Gabrielle Union joins campaign encouraging doctor wellness visits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in missed doctor’s visits for adults and children alike.

But now that fears have subsided, actress, author and health activist Gabrielle Union is urging parents to get their kids caught up on vaccines they may have missed this past year.

Union has teamed up with the nonprofit Vaccinate Your Family for the new public health campaign called “Don’t Skip”.

“We skipped a lot of things in 2020. But please don’t skip those doctor well-visits and doctor recommended vaccines,” Union said. “School is going to be back in person in the fall. It’s summer. Everyone wants to be out and enjoy the weather. But let’s do everything we can to protect ourselves and our families and each other by making sure we are all up to date on our vaccinations.”

Union was joined by Amy Pisani, executive director of Vaccinate Your Family. Pisani says her organization was inspired to launch the campaign when she learned of a study conducted by Blue Cross Blue Shield. According to the report, “It is estimated that 9 million doses of certain childhood vaccines may have been missed in 2020 alone.”

The study revealed a 26% drop between January 2020 and September 2020 compared to this same time in 2019.

“I never want to see a family suffer,” Pisani said. “When a person tells you that they lost their baby or lost their teen or pre-teen to a preventable disease, there is nothing more heartbreak. As much as I love these families, I don’t want to meet any more of them. This doesn’t have to happen.”

The first step for parents, Union says, is to make an appointment with your child’s pediatrician. If you don’t currently have a doctor reach out to the local health department for help.

“Luckily, in the United States, our health departments keep amazing immunization records and they can let you know if [your child] has missed any,” she said. “There are a ton of of low and no cost clinics for all of those childhood vaccinations we desperately need.”

To learn more about the “Don’t Skip” campaign, click here.

To find a provider or clinic in Indiana, click here.