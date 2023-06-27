Actress is operating undercover in latest role

In an exclusive interview, we had the pleasure of chatting with the talented actress, Laysla De Oliveira, as she shared insights into her exciting role as Marine Raider Cruz in the highly anticipated action series, Special OPS: Lioness, on Paramount+. De Oliveira joins an all-star cast, including the renowned Zoe Saldana and the legendary Morgan Freeman, in this thrilling new show.

With her remarkable acting skills and dedication to her craft, De Oliveira brings Cruz to life, a strong and determined character who navigates the high-stakes world of special operations. As we eagerly anticipate the release of Special OPS: Lioness, it is clear that De Oliveira’s exceptional talent will contribute to the intensity and gripping narrative of the series. Stay tuned as we follow De Oliveira’s journey in this action-packed adventure and witness her remarkable chemistry with her co-stars on the small screen.